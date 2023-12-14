‘Used and swept under the rug:’ College student shares off-campus housing living conditions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Arie WIlliams, a Tallahassee native, was on the search for her first apartment ahead of the 2023 fall semester at Tallahassee Community college. Williams said she was not satisfied with the living conditions at The Social 2700, a student living community.

The Capital City is home to about 58,000 students, according to the City of Tallahassee’s affordable Housing Dashboard, which is about 20% of the city’s population. Many students, including Williams, rely on off-campus apartments for affordability and convenience.

Williams said she was told she could not tour the unit she’d be living in at The Social 2700, but after touring a different apartment unit and paying rent, she was handed her keys.

“There was a roach in the living room, my bathroom sink was falling apart, there was a giant ring in my carpet, the water heater and the AC was disgusting looking, there’s black mold in the vents, the dishwasher is torn apart, the kitchen is falling apart,” Williams said.

Water heater in laundry room. (WCTV)

Williams said she contacted the property manager about her concerns and the conditions of the apartment unit. The only action the property took was replacing the carpet, according to Williams.

“I feel like just another number. I don’t feel like a real person because this isn’t a living condition,” Williams said.

Dishwasher in kitchen (WCTV)

Williams said after being in the apartment for less than 24 hours, she removed her belongings and decided to move in with her grandmother, who lives 30 minutes away from town. Williams has been commuting to go to class.

Williams shared notifications saying she owed the apartment complex rent. She also shared she was being charged for utilities. Williams said she received those notifications after she received a lease termination and hadn’t been living in the unit. Williams also said someone else moved into the apartment.

Williams was being charged for utilities after moving out of the unit. (WCTV)

“I feel very used, neglected, just swept under the rug. To have someone else come in here and move in while you still want me to pay rent and you haven’t fixed anything after months of me complaining and trying to get your attention,” Williams said.

Williams received these messages saying her rent is due. (WCTV)

Williams said because of this experience, she plans to continue to commute to Tallahassee Community College from her grandmother’s house instead of searching for student housing.

WCTV did reach out to the rental office at The Social 2700 and the property manger, but have not received a response.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.