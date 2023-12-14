Wakulla County rental prices soar amid low supply, high demand

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Wakulla County, affordable homes are becoming harder to come by.

As the population grows, demand for housing has soared, causing prices to skyrocket, according to Wakulla Realty owner Sonya Hall.

The broker said she has been in the housing industry for more than two decades. Three years ago, the median rent in Wakulla County was around $1,000, she estimated. Now, she says it’s more like $1,700, which is quite high for a rural area like Wakulla County, she said.

“It’s a little concerning,” Hall said. “Because the rents have gone up so fast and so high. And I’ve known of this to happen in other areas of Florida, and I’m sure other states as well, where we price ourselves out of the market basically. We don’t have housing for service people— for the workforce, for the teachers and the deputies and, you know, the EMTs and things like that.”

Hall told WCTV the rental market in Wakulla County has always been tough, with very few rental units available.

Wakulla County residents who need assistance paying rent are encouraged to contact the North Central Florida Regional Housing Authority, which administers the county’s Section 8 program, by calling (352) 486-5420 or (800) 664-5197, or emailing housing@ncfrha.com.

