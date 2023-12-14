Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Wakulla County rental prices soar amid low supply, high demand

Wakulla Co. rental prices soar amid low supply, high demand
Wakulla Co. rental prices soar amid low supply, high demand(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Wakulla County, affordable homes are becoming harder to come by.

As the population grows, demand for housing has soared, causing prices to skyrocket, according to Wakulla Realty owner Sonya Hall.

The broker said she has been in the housing industry for more than two decades. Three years ago, the median rent in Wakulla County was around $1,000, she estimated. Now, she says it’s more like $1,700, which is quite high for a rural area like Wakulla County, she said.

“It’s a little concerning,” Hall said. “Because the rents have gone up so fast and so high. And I’ve known of this to happen in other areas of Florida, and I’m sure other states as well, where we price ourselves out of the market basically. We don’t have housing for service people— for the workforce, for the teachers and the deputies and, you know, the EMTs and things like that.”

Hall told WCTV the rental market in Wakulla County has always been tough, with very few rental units available.

Wakulla County residents who need assistance paying rent are encouraged to contact the North Central Florida Regional Housing Authority, which administers the county’s Section 8 program, by calling (352) 486-5420 or (800) 664-5197, or emailing housing@ncfrha.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Jacket players celebrate their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy at Mercedes-Benz...
Thomas County Central stings Woodward Academy, 49-28, wins sixth state championship
Quincy commissioners vote to end city manager investigation, residents raise concerns
Quincy commissioners vote to end city manager investigation, residents raise concerns
The fire took place in the 8500 block of Old Woodville Road early Thursday morning.
Fire leaves one Tallahassee mobile home, several vehicles damaged
The keynote speaker was new football coach DeMario Jones, who spoke on camera with WCTV for...
Godby football’s Demario Jones resigns, taking South Georgia job
Charlie Adelson talks with his attorney moments before he's sentenced inside a Leon County...
Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel

Latest News

A view of the Orange Avenue Apartments redevelopment project in Tallahassee, Fla., as seen on...
‘The problem is too big for any one entity’: Inside the city’s role in capital city housing development
Contractors struggle to build houses fast enough to meet demand across Florida.
Florida lawmakers trying to solve housing crisis
Patronis encouraged everyone to visit My Safe Florida Home. He said the state is offering free...
Hurricane Idalia victims struggle with insurance claims post storm
Over 800 license plates were rejected in Georgia this year.
LIST: Here are some of the Georgia license plates rejected in 2023