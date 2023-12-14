Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

What’s Brewing - Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park is set to take place Thursday, December 14.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park is set to take place Thursday, December 14.

The annual event will feature a holiday light display, which premiered on Thanksgiving, as well as a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and cookies.

For those that would like to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, check-in on the front lawn upon arrival to be assigned a ticket number. That will allow community members to enjoy festivities until their number is called.

Both Elf Night and the holiday light display are free to the public.

Elf Night will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow Jacket players celebrate their 49-28 victory over Woodward Academy at Mercedes-Benz...
Thomas County Central stings Woodward Academy, 49-28, wins sixth state championship
The keynote speaker was new football coach DeMario Jones, who spoke on camera with WCTV for...
Godby football’s Demario Jones resigns, taking South Georgia job
Florida school deregulation moves forward
Charlie Adelson talks with his attorney moments before he's sentenced inside a Leon County...
Charlie Adelson sentenced to life in prison for 2014 murder-for-hire of Dan Markel
The former law enforcement officer of Tallahassee was convicted for crimes against children in...
Former police officer arrested for failing to report internet identifiers, vehicle information amid 2004 sexual offense convictions in Tallahassee

Latest News

From bell to bell at Mercedes-Benz Stadium the Woodward Academy War Eagles felt the sting
Thomas County Central stings Woodward Academy, 49-28, wins sixth state championship
One Christmas time event aims to help promote school readiness as well as support art...
Getting ready to Jingle and Mingle
A couple more dry days before the rain returns this weekend.
Rob's Forecast
Monica Schell of Florida High awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union 'Teacher of the Month'
Monica Schell of Florida High awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union ‘Teacher of the Month’