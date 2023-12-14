TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Elf Night at Dorothy B. Oven Park is set to take place Thursday, December 14.

The annual event will feature a holiday light display, which premiered on Thanksgiving, as well as a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa and cookies.

For those that would like to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, check-in on the front lawn upon arrival to be assigned a ticket number. That will allow community members to enjoy festivities until their number is called.

Both Elf Night and the holiday light display are free to the public.

Elf Night will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

