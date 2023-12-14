Woman charged with murder in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old is now facing murder charges connected to the death of an elderly man after his body was found at the back of a Valdosta store.

On Dec. 8, Valdosta police were called to a store on the 2100 block of Bemiss Road where they found a man dead near the gambling machines in the back of the business. Police say the victim, now identified as Farooq Baig, 73, had “obvious signs of a physical struggle on his body.”

On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death. She is charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force.

She is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

We’ll update you with new details as we learn them.

