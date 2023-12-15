Charlie Adelson booked into prison to begin serving life sentence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than 48 hours after being sentenced, Charlie Adelson was on his way to state prison to begin serving a life sentence for the 2014 murder of Dan Markel.

Adelson’s new mug shot was posted on the Florida Department of Corrections website late Thursday night.

The DOC inmate locator shows Adelson is currently being processed at the Northwest Florida Reception Center in Chipley, but does not yet indicate where he’ll serve his life sentence.

Court records show Adelson was released from the Leon County Detention Center before sunup at 5:44 Thursday morning.

His mother, Donna Adelson, remains behind bars there facing similar charges in Markel’s murder.

Earlier this week, a judge rejected her request to be moved out of solitary confinement and either placed in general population or released on house arrest. She argued the treatment she’s receiving is inhumane, but a chief at the jail told the judge she remains under 24-hour supervision due to previous talk of suicide.

