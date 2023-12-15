Chattahoochee healthcare clinic officially closes

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The only healthcare clinic in Chattahoochee has officially closed its doors as of Friday.

“Effective December 15, 2023. Brian Ham, APRN will no longer see patients at the office of HCA Florida Capital Medical Group - Chattahoochee” is what one sign, placed on the front doors of the clinic, reads.

Mayor Chris Moultry has spoken to local residents, hinting that a new healthcare clinic is on its way.

City Manager Robert Presnell discussed how he has used the clinic’s services and is frustrated by the clinic’s closing.

