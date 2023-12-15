Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Coyote attack claims beloved family pet

Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami. (Source: WLKY, Laura Bailey)
By Randall Kamm, WLKY
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A coyote attack in Kentucky claimed the life of a beloved family pet.

The 15-pound dog’s owner, Laura Bailey, rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami. She was living in the area at the time and needed a friend.

When she moved to the Louisville area, Cheeto came with her.

Sunday night, Bailey said she heard what sounded like a pack of coyotes in the woods behind her home.

“It’s not uncommon for me to hear them out here in Oldham County. Frequently, we hear them. I certainly never know how close they are. I’ve never actually seen any in my backyard,” Bailey said.

Since her backyard had a fence around it, Cheeto went in and out of the house through a doggy door. He was out Sunday evening when Bailey heard a yelp and a squeal.

“I had this horrible feeling something terrible had happened to him,” Bailey said.

Her intuition was correct.

One or more coyotes apparently jumped the fence and dragged 5-year-old Cheeto away into the dark.

Family and friends began a search of the woods directly behind the Bailey home.

They found Cheeto’s bloody sweater first, then his body.

“All that was left of him was his front torso. So, it was his head, his front paws and that was it,” Bailey said.

Bailey said she wanted to share her story so other pet owners realize even a fence may not keep their pets safe from predators.

Debbie Croak with the Humane Society of Oldham County said because of construction, the jackals are moving into residential areas.

“We’ve always had a problem with coyotes, but it seems like it has gotten worse this year. We’ve heard of several attacks where the animals did not make it,” Croak said. “With deer and turkeys, there are different seasons. I did find out that with coyotes, you can shoot them at any time. Not that that’s what I’m recommending.”

It’s an option too late to save Cheeto, who is buried near a bench in the backyard he called home.

Cheeto’s family moves on with their other dog, Chicklet, while remembering the pet they lost.

“It’s left a huge hole in my heart,” said Bailey.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Ex-Archbold Memorial employee accused of stealing $50K of hospital funds
After a slew of setbacks, the White family has been living out of their car just to survive.
Pregnant Tallahassee couple calls car home after slew of hardships puts them out
Ebony Desean Brooks, 18, is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a...
18-year-old arrested in connection to death of Camren Walker
Photo of Jennifer Gallo (WCTV)
Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2021 Grady Co. vehicular homicide case
The fire took place in the 8500 block of Old Woodville Road early Thursday morning.
Fire leaves one Tallahassee mobile home, several vehicles damaged

Latest News

South Carolina family remembers renowned oil painter during tour of U.S. Capitol
A plane declared mayday before crashing on I-26 near Asheville, NC
Plane crashes and catches fire on interstate in North Carolina
Laura Bailey rescued Cheeto from a shelter in Miami.
Coyote attack claims beloved family pet in Oldham County
A teacher in Kentucky is helping guarantee his students' families won't struggle with meals...
Teacher raises thousands to send kids home with meals for the holidays