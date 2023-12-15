Football Friday Night Play of the Year winner unveiled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Voting is over, and we finally have our 2023 Football Friday Night Play of the Year winner.

Over the course of this high school football season, one play was voted Play of the Week all football season. At the end of the season, all 12 plays battled it out for our Football Friday Night Play of the Year.

12 plays became nine, which became five, which became three, and on Thursday December 14th, the single Play of the Year was announced. Close to 80,000 votes were cast for our final three plays, with St. John Paul II’s Tremaine Hughes edging out Branford’s Damian Herrera 37,862 votes to 34,572. Thomas County Central’s Tre’von Pringle finished third.

Hughes received a trophy for winning.

