Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Former Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court financial consultant pleads no contest to theft, fraud charges

Warren Charles Culp Jr. is accused of stealing more than $800,000 in public funds
Warren Charles Culp Jr. is accused of stealing more than $800,000 in along with others
Warren Charles Culp Jr. is accused of stealing more than $800,000 in along with others(Leon County Jail)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of three men who were arrested in connection with a fraud scheme at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has entered a plea deal.

Warren “Charles” Culp, Jr. plead no contest earlier this week in exchange to his testimony following several charges he faces. The charges came after he was accused of misappropriating funds fraudulently from the Jefferson Board of County Commissioners’ bank account.

Those charges include one count of grand theft of over $100,000 and one count of organized scheme to defraud.

The former Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant was arrested along with former clerk Kirk Reams and former chief deputy clerk of court Justin McNeill back in September.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Ex-Archbold Memorial employee accused of stealing $50K of hospital funds
After a slew of setbacks, the White family has been living out of their car just to survive.
Pregnant Tallahassee couple calls car home after slew of hardships puts them out
Ebony Desean Brooks, 18, is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a...
18-year-old arrested in connection to death of Camren Walker
Photo of Jennifer Gallo (WCTV)
Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2021 Grady Co. vehicular homicide case
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2014 murder of his former...
Charlie Adelson booked into prison to begin serving life sentence

Latest News

Steven Yinger is accused of killing his roommate, prominent gay rights activist Jorge...
Steven Yinger found guilty in murder of roommate, prominent gay rights activist
Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down what you need to know.
Mike's Forecast
Verdict reached in Steven Yinger murder trial
Verdict reached in Steven Yinger murder trial