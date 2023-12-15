Former Jefferson Co. Clerk of Court financial consultant pleads no contest to theft, fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One of three men who were arrested in connection with a fraud scheme at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office has entered a plea deal.

Warren “Charles” Culp, Jr. plead no contest earlier this week in exchange to his testimony following several charges he faces. The charges came after he was accused of misappropriating funds fraudulently from the Jefferson Board of County Commissioners’ bank account.

Those charges include one count of grand theft of over $100,000 and one count of organized scheme to defraud.

The former Jefferson County clerk of court financial consultant was arrested along with former clerk Kirk Reams and former chief deputy clerk of court Justin McNeill back in September.

