Lincoln boys hoops tops Gadsden County

The Trojans won 69 to 40 to improve to 7-2 on the year
The Lincoln boys basketball team topped Gadsden County Thursday night to improve to 7-2 on the...
The Lincoln boys basketball team topped Gadsden County Thursday night to improve to 7-2 on the year.(Alison Posey/WCTV)
By Alison Posey
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Lincoln boys basketball team handled Gadsden County Thursday night 69-40 to improve to 7-2 on the year.

