Local guys continue to shine as Florida A&M looks to win Celebration Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will be a lot of people cheering when the Florida A&M football team takes the field Saturday in the Celebration Bowl, but even if you’re not a Rattler fan there are plenty of familiar faces to root for, as there are many Ratters that used to wear the jersey of your favorite local high school football team.

“As a high school coach that’s one of the great benefits you get to see that guys move on, guys are successful at the next level,” said Rickards head football coach Quintin Lewis.

Rickards’ high grad Marcus Riley ran back the opening kick 96 yards for the first score of the season, making the presence of local talent known early on, and those local guys, haven’t slowed down since.

“Every year, we want to start out recruiting right here, locally,” said Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons.

Nearly two dozen Rattlers hail from the Big Bend or south Georgia, and they’re not just on the roster. They’re in the box score every Saturday.

Guys like Jaquez Yant. Javan Morgan. Kamari Young. Trey Wilhoit, and so many more.

“These kids have taken it to the top, and that’s what it’s all about,” said former Godby head coach Corey Fuller, who coached several now Rattlers when they played for the Cougars. “It should give hope to the kids in the surrounding area that you have a chance to play for either Florida A&M or Florida State.”

“I think it’s a tremendous job for him and his staff to keep those local guys here and develop them so they can have the kind of year they’re having,” said Florida High head football coach Jarrod Hickman.

A historic year led by backyard talent. Two of the Rattlers top three rushers? From Tallahassee. Three of their top four receivers? Also from the Capital City.

“They’ve swept most of the awards the last few weeks and that speaks to the talent level here in Tallahassee, which doesn’t get the respect that other parts of the state get, but we’re letting everyone know we play good ball up here in north Florida as well,” said Simmons.

Respect that’s deserved, and now, the local guys are looking to lead FAMU to a Celebration Bowl victory.

“Those local guys, and the pride they take in FAMU and the University, it means a little bit more to them,” said Hickman.

“It’s something these guys have been waiting for to show how good North Florida football is,” added Lewis.

And how good the Rattlers are too. There are plenty of local coaches in the orange and green too, starting with Simmons, who is from Gadsden County. Several of his assistant coaches played for local high schools as well.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.