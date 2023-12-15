Proposal to loosen child labor laws move forward in Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - A proposal to allow Florida teens to work longer hours is moving forward.

The House Regulatory Reform & Economic Development Subcommittee approved a bill that would loosen restrictions for 16- and 17-year-olds under the state child labor law. The bill sponsor, Rep. Linda Chaney, (R) St. Pete Beach, said this bill would help with the state’s labor shortage.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says right now Florida has 53 workers for every 100 open jobs, among the more severe rates in the country.

“The regulations currently are outdated and lagging behind modern learning architectures. The current regulations are overly restrictive,” Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association vice president of government relations Samantha Padgett said.

Padgett said this bill will help the state’s tourism industry. Right now, 16- and 17-year-olds are limited to 30 hours a week, can’t work overnight and have required breaks. The bill would change those rules, but it would keep hazardous jobs off-limits.

“We believe the intent is not to erode the importance of education, to reduce unnecessary regulation, expand available staffing and grow financial and career opportunities,” Padgett said.

The League of Women Voters is one of several groups against this plan. Co-president Cecile Scoon said she’s worried about kids working too much and not learning in school.

“It would be a potential barrier to young people if they end up sacrificing their education to help,” Scoon said.

Scoon said she’d like to see businesses look to a different group of people to help fill the void.

“There are people who had one or two careers and they’re home and they are retired and they wouldn’t mind doing additional work,” Scoon said.

The proposal still has to pass two more committees before the full House can vote on it when the session begins on January 9. As of Thursday, Senators have not filed their version of the bill.

