PSST, VSU Theatre nominated for 43 Broadway World Awards

Voting continues through Dec. 31, 2023.
By Brittanye Blake
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance and Peach State Summer Theatre (PSST) have earned a total of 43 nominations in the 2023 “Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.”

These awards and programs create opportunities for students and professionals to showcase their talent.

Peach State Summer Theatre has brought some of the largest musical productions and plays to Valdosta including Spamalot, Mahaila, and the Merry Wives of Windsor — giving opportunities for VSU Theatre and Dance students and staff to direct, design, and perform.

The theatre moved to Valdosta State in 2005 when the Georgia Legislature designated PSST the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia. This year, the theatre has been nominated for 43 awards in 15 categories of the 2023 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.

Now it’s up to fans, friends, and family to decide who will win. Voting continues through Dec. 31. Winners will be announced January 2024.(SOURCE: VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY)

Mason Ebert was nominated for Best Supporting Performer in a Play for “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

“I really enjoy just entertaining people,” Ebert said. “It’s kind of what sucked me into doing theatre, I was like ‘Wow.’ I was really connected with the people on stage. I want to do that. So it is nice to emphasize that and get people to feel something.”

Annabelle Rose was nominated for Best Performer in a Play for “Proof,” where she played Catherine. It was a new character type for her.

“This character was very serious, struggles with expressing herself, and I had never played that type of character,” Rose said. “It was interesting to play a character so different from being funny or kooky but it was just serious.”

Artist Director Hank Rion says the nominations and recognition also helps with recruiting and rebuilding the theatre program — by creating experiences for students like Ebert and Rose, who are nominated for their first awards.

“It means that our audience is very allegiant to us and loves seeing us but it also acts as outreach to show other people that there is great professional and academic theatre here through PSST and VSU Theatre so hopefully our audience keeps growing,” Rion said.

PSST and VSU Theatre have not announced the 2024 season, but Rion says the community has a lot to look forward to bringing more diversity to performances that attract everyone in the community.

Now it’s up to fans, friends and family to decide who will win. Voting continues through Dec. 31. Click here to vote. Winners will be announced in January 2024.

