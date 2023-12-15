Something Good - Bainbridge HS player born without hands makes incredible 3-point shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An incredible moment this week at a South Georgia high school basketball game has captured the attention of thousands online. All thanks to an amazing three point shot made by Jamauri Williams.

The Bainbridge senior was on the court with just a few seconds left in Tuesday’s game at Colquitt County. Williams got the ball at half court. He dribbled the ball a couple steps forward, and then heaved it towards the basket. Nothing but net. His teammates on the bench- and the crowd- went wild.

The game was already decided, but that didn’t matter to anyone in the gymnasium. The euphoria was all for Williams, who was born without hands.

Williams’ mother told WCTV this was the deepest shot he’s ever made in a varsity game. He made the team this year after being a manager of the team his junior year.

One angle of the shot posted to Instagram was picked up by basketball influencer brand, Overtime. The post has over 82,000 likes on Instagram and over 1,400 reposts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Williams’ incredible talent caught his hometown’s attention. In 2020, when he was a freshman, he made his first catch in a varsity football game during a Bearcats playoff game.

At the time, he told WCTV his goal was to “brush the haters off” in everything he does.

Safe to say with this week’s bucket from way downtown, he’s keeping the ‘haters’ far, far away.

