Steven Yinger found guilty in murder of roommate, prominent gay rights activist

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury deliberated for four hours Friday before finding Steven Yinger guilty in the murder of his roommate, prominent gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston.

The verdict was read aloud in Courtroom 3G just after 4 p.m. Friday.

The verdict comes nearly two years after Diaz-Johnston disappeared in January 2022. His body was found days later in a Jackson County landfill.

Diaz-Johnston was reported missing by his estranged husband upon learning he hadn’t shown up for work in days. The two were prominent gay rights activists and in 2014 were among the couples who successfully sued to overturn Florida’s ban on same sex marriage.

Yinger was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft, and criminal use of personal identification.

Yinger faces an automatic life sentence on the first degree murder conviction.

The judge proceeded to sentencing within minutes of the guilty verdicts being read aloud.

Diaz-Johnston’s husband, Don Diaz-Johnston, was the first to step forward and share how the murder has impacted his life.

