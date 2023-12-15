Tell Me Something Good
Storm system to bring rain and gusty winds this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
By Mike McCall and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight Friday with low temperatures dipping into the low 50s. Saturday will start mild and cloudy.

A low-pressure system (non-tropical) will bring periods of rain to the Big Bend and South Georgia beginning around midday on Saturday. The rain will pick up into the overnight hours, eventually fizzling out later in the morning hours on Sunday.

The threat of severe weather is further to our south, primarily for Central and South Florida. For South Georgia and the FL Big Bend, winds will gust from about 25 to potentially 40 mph overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Cooling and clearing will begin later on Sunday. Morning low temperatures on Monday will dip into the low 40s. There is no chance of rain during the first half of the upcoming work week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

