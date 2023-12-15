Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man

Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.(AP/WCTV)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two women are now facing murder charges connected to the death of an elderly man after his body was found at the back of a Valdosta store.

On Dec. 8, Valdosta police were called to a store on the 2100 block of Bemiss Road where they found a man dead near the gambling machines in the back of the business. Police say the victim, now identified as Farooq Baig, 73, had “obvious signs of a physical struggle on his body.”

On Friday, Dec. 15 law enforcement charged Sheraka Washington, 36, in connection to Baig’s death. She is facing charges of murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force. She was previously arrested on December 11 on unrelated charges, per VPD.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death. She is also charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force.

On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death.
On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death.(Lowndes County Records)

Both suspects are currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

If anyone has information on this case, you are asked to call VPD at (229)293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

We’ll update you with new details as we learn them.

She is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Ex-Archbold Memorial employee accused of stealing $50K of hospital funds
After a slew of setbacks, the White family has been living out of their car just to survive.
Pregnant Tallahassee couple calls car home after slew of hardships puts them out
Ebony Desean Brooks, 18, is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a...
18-year-old arrested in connection to death of Camren Walker
Photo of Jennifer Gallo (WCTV)
Tallahassee woman sentenced in 2021 Grady Co. vehicular homicide case
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2014 murder of his former...
Charlie Adelson booked into prison to begin serving life sentence

Latest News

Steven Yinger is accused of killing his roommate, prominent gay rights activist Jorge...
Steven Yinger found guilty in murder of roommate, prominent gay rights activist
The only healthcare clinic in Chattahoochee has officially closed its doors as of Friday.
Chattahoochee healthcare clinic officially closes
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Celebration Bowl in Atlanta
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Celebration Bowl in Atlanta
The crowd waits in anticipation as Jamauri Williams heaves a deep three point shot with just a...
Something Good - Bainbridge HS player born without hands makes incredible 3-point shot