UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two women are now facing murder charges connected to the death of an elderly man after his body was found at the back of a Valdosta store.

On Dec. 8, Valdosta police were called to a store on the 2100 block of Bemiss Road where they found a man dead near the gambling machines in the back of the business. Police say the victim, now identified as Farooq Baig, 73, had “obvious signs of a physical struggle on his body.”

On Friday, Dec. 15 law enforcement charged Sheraka Washington, 36, in connection to Baig’s death. She is facing charges of murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force. She was previously arrested on December 11 on unrelated charges, per VPD.

On Wednesday, Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death. She is also charged with murder during the commission of a felony, malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and robbery by force.

On Dec. 12, VPD arrested and charged Daja James, 18, in connection to Baig’s death. (Lowndes County Records)

Both suspects are currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

If anyone has information on this case, you are asked to call VPD at (229)293-3145, or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

We’ll update you with new details as we learn them.

She is currently in the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.