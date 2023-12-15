Tell Me Something Good
Verdict could come today in murder of gay rights activist

Steven Yinger is on trial for 2022 murder of Jorge Diaz-Johnston
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On Wednesday, TPD says Diaz-Johnston was found dead that same day in Jackson County.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Julie Montanaro and Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A verdict could come Friday in the murder trial of Steven Yinger.

Yinger is accused of killing his roommate, prominent gay rights activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston at their Alachua Avenue apartment in January 2022. His body was later found at a Jackson County landfill.

Testimony in Yinger’s trial has spanned the past two days.

Yinger’s attorney told the judge Friday morning that Yinger will not be testifying in his own defense and he told the jury they cannot hold that against him.

Defense attorney Zach Ward rested his case after making a brief statement and without calling any witnesses.

Attorneys on both sides are now making their final arguments to the jury.

We’ll let you know when the jury starts deliberating.

