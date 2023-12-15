Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Celebration Bowl in Atlanta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Rattler and Howard fans are expected to attend the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris being one of them.

Vice President Harris, who is a Howard University graduate, is set to travel to Atlanta with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to attend the annual national championship football. That’s according to the vice president’s office.

Florida A&M will play against Howard in the 2023 Celebration Bowl at noon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.