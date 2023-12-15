Tell Me Something Good
Vice President Kamala Harris to attend Celebration Bowl in Atlanta

By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Several Rattler and Howard fans are expected to attend the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris being one of them.

Vice President Harris, who is a Howard University graduate, is set to travel to Atlanta with Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to attend the annual national championship football. That’s according to the vice president’s office.

Florida A&M will play against Howard in the 2023 Celebration Bowl at noon at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

