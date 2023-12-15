Tell Me Something Good
What’s Brewing - Soul Santa

The holiday event takes place Saturday, Dec. 16
The City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Affairs Department is set to make spirits bright with Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Soul Santa, scheduled to take place December 16, will provide children 10 years and under with the chance to receive a gift! Children must register in order to participate.

Games, refreshments, entertainment and a raffle will also be present.

Soul Santa will begin at 2:30 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. at the LeVerne Payne Community Center.

For more information and to register, visit Talgov.com.

