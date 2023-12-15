What’s Brewing - Soul Santa

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

The City of Tallahassee Parks, Recreation & Neighborhood Affairs Department is set to make spirits bright with Soul Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday.

Soul Santa, scheduled to take place December 16, will provide children 10 years and under with the chance to receive a gift! Children must register in order to participate.

Games, refreshments, entertainment and a raffle will also be present.

Soul Santa will begin at 2:30 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. at the LeVerne Payne Community Center.

For more information and to register, visit Talgov.com.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.