Another rainy weekend unfolding...

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rainy afternoon across the area... this marks the fourth weekend with wet weather.

Rain will continue into the overnight hours and winds will also start to pick up. Gusts up to 40 mph near the Gulf Coast and 30 mph for inland spots.

Rainfall totals will be between two and four inches of rain near I-75. Thomasville and Tallahassee will be around one to two inches of rain. West of the Apalachicola River, one inch or less.

Storm Headlines (WCTV)

Rain will linger into your overnight hours and for your Sunday morning. The wet weather should start to wind down the second half of your Sunday.

Monday and the rest of the week will be dry with sunshine. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

7 Day Forecast (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.