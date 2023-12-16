FAMU’s Celebration Bowl berth brings upside over FCS Playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To know Vaughn Wilson is to know an encyclopedia of orange and green, a former Rattler kicker and sports info director that knows every FAMU tradition like the back of his hand. This weekend as a correspondent for HBCU Gameday, he’s ready to embrace a new one... Florida A&M in the Celebration Bowl.

“This is a big game and an opportunity for HBCU’s to have a full bowl game experience,” says Wilson of Saturday’s game in Atlanta.

The first playing of the Celebration Bowl was in 2015 and with this being the Rattlers’ first appearance representing either the SWAC or its former league the MEAC, one might be forgiven for not knowing why fifth ranked FAMU isn’t competing in the FCS Playoffs. For Wilson it’s simple, guarantee yourself a slot and don’t put your postseason future in the hands of a committee, something he says the 2022 Rattlers learned the hard way.

“Unfortunately using this reference, It’s kind of like Florida State. When you get in a committee they can move the goal posts.,” remarked Wilson. Comparing last year’s snub to that of this year’s FBS neighbor. “At least with the Celebration Bowl, HBCUs in the FCS Division know that if you win your conference, you’re guaranteed to be in that game. You’ve earned your way in.”

In Wilson’s opinion the positives outweigh the negatives. A guaranteed bowl experience, a payout and national television time no playoff berth could ever promise.

Exposure that some have valued at over six million dollars.

“It expands much farther than just a game because of what our partners do.,” said Wilson of the sponsor support for the bowl game. “It’s on network television so all eyes will be allowed to see it. It’s a great opportunity and you couldn’t buy three hours of network time for any other reason.”

Still some wonder, could the MEAC and SWAC could have their cake and eat it too with a little bit of schedule arranging? However it’s a recipe Wilson isn’t sure is possible with the current FCS schedule.

“You’d have to end your season extra early, play in week zero and probably not have an open week and then move traditional games like the Florida Classic, the Bayou Classic on Thanksgiving weekend,” remarked Wilson on the HBCU traditions that might be affected by trying to have both. “It would take quite a bit for that to happen so I think HBCUs are in the decision making process of either or.”

Florida A&M kicks off against Howard on Saturday at noon.

