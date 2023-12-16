Tell Me Something Good
Florida A&M brings 10-game winning streak into Celebration Bowl against MEAC’s Howard

FILE - Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the Orange Blossom Classic NCAA college football game against Jackson State, Sept. 3, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Florida A&M will put its 10-game winning streak on the line when the Rattlers face Howard in the Celebration Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Celebration Bowl: Howard (6-5) vs. Florida A&M (11-1), noon Eastern, (ABC)

FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Florida A&M by 6 1/2

Series record: Florida A&M leads 29-11 but had wins over the Bison in 2010 and 2014 vacated.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Each team will be making its first appearance in the Celebration Bowl. The Rattlers enter the bowl with a 10-game win streak after defeating Prairie View A&M 35-14 on Dec. 2 for their first Southwestern Athletic Conference title. Howard has a two-game winning streak and will be looking to extend the dominance of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which has a 6-1 advantage over teams from the SWAC in the game.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa vs. Howard pass defense. Moussa passed for 2,604 yards and 19 touchdowns and was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. The Bison ranked third in the nation in passing efficiency defense and led the nation with their average of 129.5 passing yards allowed per game. Moussa passed and ran for touchdowns in the SWAC championship game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Howard: Safety Kenny Gallop was named the MEAC defensive player of the year. Gallop had 58 tackles, including four for losses, with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Florida A&M: Running backs Terrell Jennings, Kelvin Dean Jr. and Jacquez Yant combined to rush for 19 touchdowns. Each of the three backs had at least 70 carries to give the Rattlers a balanced ground game. Jennings led the team with 605 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Florida A&M, a former MEAC member, joined the SWAC in 2021 and won its first SWAC championship this season. ... The Rattlers beat the Bison 39-7 in 2019 in the last meeting between the teams, who were then MEAC rivals. ... North Carolina Central beat previously undefeated Jackson State, coached by Deion Sanders, 41-34 in last year’s Celebration Bowl, giving the MEAC a 6-1 record against SWAC teams in the game. ... The Celebration Bowl is considered by many to be the national championship game among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). ... South Florida beat Florida A&M 38-24 on Sept. 9 for the Rattlers’ only loss. ... The Bison finished with four wins in their last five games following a 2-4 start.

