Florida A&M outlasts Howard to win first Celebration Bowl in program history

ATLANTA (WCTV) - Florida A&M beats Howard 30-26 after a wild fourth quarter finish to win the first Celebration Bowl in program history and become only the second SWAC school to win a Celebration Bowl title.

Autoplay

Bison’s Ian Wheeler opened up the game with a 63 yard return that would set up Jarett Hunter to finish the drive with an eight yard rush into the endzone to get Howard on the board first with a 7-0 lead.

The Rattlers would struggle offensively to get on the board early.

But Howard finds the endzone again when Kasey Hawthorne powers his way into the endzone to give the Bison a 14-0 lead.

The Rattlers trying to look for some answers and they would find they would get into a grove as quarterback Jeremy Moussa connects with tight end Kamari Young on a short pass but a big 44 yard gain.

FAMU would go for it on fourth down in the redzone where Howard would make a big stop...

Rattlers finally get on the board to start the second quarter. Running back Terrell Jennings rushes into the endzone on the three-yard carry to score FAMU’s first touchdown to make the score 14-7.

2nd | 13:20



TOUCHDOWN RATTLERS!



Terrell Jennings runs right up the middle through the defense for six.



FAMU - 7

HU - 14#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/KbOw911UIV — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) December 16, 2023

The Howard defense would later get to Moussa and would sack him in the endzone for a Bison safety to make the score 16-7.

Before the half expires Cameron Gillis kicked a 41 yard field goal to make the score 16-10.

The score would hold 16-10 until the beginning of the fourth quarter when Moussa connects with Kelvin Dean Jr. on a 21 yard completion to give FAMU their first lead of the contest.

4th | 13:45



TOUCHDOWN RATTLERS!!



Moussa finds Kelvin Dean Jr. up the seam for six!



FAMU - 17

HU - 16#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/sR3YmHkIi7 — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) December 16, 2023

The Rattler defense would get a huge stop against Howard and bring Moussa and the FAMU offense back out.

Moussa would look deep and connect with Kelvin Dean Jr. again for a 53-yard touchdown catch and score to give Florida A&M a 24-16 lead.

The Rattlers back on offense again but Jeremy Moussa’s pass that was intented for Marcus Riley gets intercepted by Howard’s Carson Hinton. Hinton returned the catch for 27 yards to give Howard the new lead 26-24.

But the Rattlers find new ways to respond. Moussa throws deep to Jah’Marae Sheread for another FAMU touchdown. The Rattlers would go for the two point conversion but would fail to score. Rattlers go back up 30-26 with four plays for 66 yards in one minute and 23 second drive.

🚨 FLEA FLICKER!



Rattlers go into the bag of tricks and take the lead back!



What a Fourth Quarter so far - 30 total points in the first 9+ minutes. #CelebrationBowl | @BowlSeason | @FAMU_FB | @theswac pic.twitter.com/4kLpIz8O81 — Cricket Celebration Bowl (@CelebrationBowl) December 16, 2023

Two later interceptions one by Kendall Bohler and Isaiah Major would help lead FAMU to victory as Moussa would kneel the ball in victory formation for give Florida A&M the win and to crown them 2023 Celebration Bowl champions.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.