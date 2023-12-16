Tell Me Something Good
Florida A&M outlasts Howard to win first Celebration Bowl in program history

FAMU running back and Rickards alum Kelvin Dean Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown in...
FAMU running back and Rickards alum Kelvin Dean Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Rattlers their first lead of the game 17-16.(WCTV Sports: Ryan Kelly)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA (WCTV) - Florida A&M beats Howard 30-26 after a wild fourth quarter finish to win the first Celebration Bowl in program history and become only the second SWAC school to win a Celebration Bowl title.

Bison’s Ian Wheeler opened up the game with a 63 yard return that would set up Jarett Hunter to finish the drive with an eight yard rush into the endzone to get Howard on the board first with a 7-0 lead.

The Rattlers would struggle offensively to get on the board early.

But Howard finds the endzone again when Kasey Hawthorne powers his way into the endzone to give the Bison a 14-0 lead.

The Rattlers trying to look for some answers and they would find they would get into a grove as quarterback Jeremy Moussa connects with tight end Kamari Young on a short pass but a big 44 yard gain.

FAMU would go for it on fourth down in the redzone where Howard would make a big stop...

Rattlers finally get on the board to start the second quarter. Running back Terrell Jennings rushes into the endzone on the three-yard carry to score FAMU’s first touchdown to make the score 14-7.

The Howard defense would later get to Moussa and would sack him in the endzone for a Bison safety to make the score 16-7.

Before the half expires Cameron Gillis kicked a 41 yard field goal to make the score 16-10.

The score would hold 16-10 until the beginning of the fourth quarter when Moussa connects with Kelvin Dean Jr. on a 21 yard completion to give FAMU their first lead of the contest.

The Rattler defense would get a huge stop against Howard and bring Moussa and the FAMU offense back out.

Moussa would look deep and connect with Kelvin Dean Jr. again for a 53-yard touchdown catch and score to give Florida A&M a 24-16 lead.

The Rattlers back on offense again but Jeremy Moussa’s pass that was intented for Marcus Riley gets intercepted by Howard’s Carson Hinton. Hinton returned the catch for 27 yards to give Howard the new lead 26-24.

But the Rattlers find new ways to respond. Moussa throws deep to Jah’Marae Sheread for another FAMU touchdown. The Rattlers would go for the two point conversion but would fail to score. Rattlers go back up 30-26 with four plays for 66 yards in one minute and 23 second drive.

Two later interceptions one by Kendall Bohler and Isaiah Major would help lead FAMU to victory as Moussa would kneel the ball in victory formation for give Florida A&M the win and to crown them 2023 Celebration Bowl champions.

