‘Just playing for her’: FAMU running back tackles grief, adversity to land MVP honors in breakout season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M senior running back Terrell Jennings is a name that has emerged for the Rattlers this season.

The Florida native has over 600 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and two consecutive MVP honors this season alone.

“You couldn’t craft a better story to tell of just perseverance, mental toughness, overcoming adversity, than Terrell Jennings,” Head coach Willie Simmons said.

Jennings defines patience. The senior running back worked his way up from being a third-string this season to being one of the top running backs in the SWAC.

“The growth and maturity he’s made over five years has been remarkable,” said Coach Simmons. “He’s had his best year on the football field this year. He’s even handled some adversity this year. So just to see him continue to push forward and to preserve, we talk about fighting in this program. He embodies that word to his core.”

Jennings has always been a hard worker but he got use to waiting his turn. But he knew any moment he was given an opportunity to shine, he would turn the jets on.

“I just went back to what I know. Just stay the course,” Jennings said. “All I know is work, so if I work hard I figure something’s going to work out for me, so I’m going to start doing it.”

This season hasn’t just been a test of physicality. It’s come with hardships too. During the Florida Classic game specifically where Jennings was named the game MVP with two touchdowns.

“I lost my aunt two days [before the Classic] ago. So my heart’s been heavy this whole weekend,” Jennings said. “So just playing for her, just my family being here, it even gave me an extra boost to go even harder because my auntie is not here but she’s watching me so I had to bawl out for her.”

Coach Simmons weighed on the serendipity in the honors.

“She would want him to be here and to play in the game,” the coach said. “And for him to get MVP, it was just icing on the cake.”

His aunt had passed the week of one of his breakout games. But the moment they named him the game MVP just proved to him he was playing with an angel on his shoulders.

“Looking at my son, you wouldn’t know that he was going through something or something was happening in his life because he didn’t show it. You see Terrell, you’re going to see a smiling face. I’m proud of who he is. I’m proud to be his mom.”

Over the years, the football field has become a safe haven for Terrell to clear his mind. Since he was 2 years old, he’s had a football in his hand, and on Saturday not only does he want to prove who he is one last time as a Rattler but he wants to show up for all those looking over him.

Terrell and the Rattlers will take the field for one last time this season in the 2023 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. and will be broadcast on ABC.

