Rain and gusty winds for Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
Another weekend of wet weather has arrived.
By Josh Green
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A non-tropical low-pressure system will move up from the Gulf today, bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Our Saturday will start mostly cloudy and mild. High temperatures today will reach the mid-60s. Light showers are expected to move onshore in the Big Bend around the lunch hour and continue to work northward afterward.

Severe weather (damaging wind gusts and tornadoes) is not expected for our area. There is a greater chance for severe weather in the FL Peninsula.

Periods of rain will continue through the early afternoon on Sunday, perhaps taking longer to clear out in a couple of spots. The heaviest rain will occur overnight tonight. Folks west of Tallahassee and Thomasville can expect 1 to 3 inches of rain, while our eastern communities can expect 3 to 5 inches of rain. Wind gusts for most spots will reach 20 to 30 mph.

Since the path of the low-pressure system takes it just to our south and east, our eastern counties will pick up the most rain and experience wind gusts of 30-40 mph. This may result in some power outages.

Cooling and clearing will begin Sunday evening. Monday morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Sunny skies for the first half of the work week, and no real chance for rain all week. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will bring a light freeze for some.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast.

