Something Good - Baby orphan manatee rescued at Salt Springs in Ocala National Forest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is about an adorable baby animal.

An orphaned baby manatee was rescued from Salt Springs in Ocala National Forest over the weekend!

Some people say, “It takes a village to raise a child.” It took a team from three agencies to rescue this little girl. The agencies say the 4-foot-long calf is possibly less than two weeks old.

She was taken directly to sea SeaWorld Orlando where she will be cared for until healthy and mature enough to be released back into the wild.

