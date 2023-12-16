Something Good - Gretchen Everhart student gets dream trip to NYC for Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s a something good full of holiday spirit. This is Camden Bailey, a 17-year-old student at Gretchen Everhart.

These are pics from his trip to New York City thanks to an organization called Dreams Come True.

Camden’s doctor nominated him, and they planned a five-day all-expenses paid trip for Camden and his family. He loves Christmas and his favorite movie is “Elf,” so they planned activities all around the movie!

It all culminated with attending the 20th anniversary of the movie Tuesday night on the 80th floor of the Empire State Building!

His grandma Mary Bailey shared this story with us. It truly is something good!

