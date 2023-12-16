Something Good - Senior community hosts Toys for Tots collection event

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This something good is something giving!

We visited a Toys for Tots event at Brookdale Hermitage Boulevard, a Tallahassee senior community. Residents there helped to collect unwrapped, new toys.

A U.S. Marine went there to pick up the toys that will be handed out to kids on Christmas to make sure everyone can wake up to gifts under their tree.

