Tomato and Spinach Soup with Cherry Rankin

By Staci Inez
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin shows us how to make tomato and spinach soup.

Tomato and Spinach Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp Butter
  • 1 small yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp Pastene Minced Garlic
  • 1 tsp Pastene Hot Crushed Peppers, optional
  • 1 ½ cups whole milk or half and half
  • 1 28 oz can Pastene Tomato Puree
  • 2 cups fresh spinach
  • Pastene Grated Parmesan Cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. For a little added heat, add hot crushed peppers.
  • Stir in milk or half and half and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomato puree, mix well, and bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.
  • Add spinach, salt and pepper. Simmer uncovered for 2 minutes. Spinach should barely be wilted.
  • Serve warm or hot topped with parmesan cheese

