Tomato and Spinach Soup with Cherry Rankin

Cherry Rankin shows us how to make tomato and spinach soup.

Tomato and Spinach Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp Butter

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

1 tsp Pastene Minced Garlic

1 tsp Pastene Hot Crushed Peppers, optional

1 ½ cups whole milk or half and half

1 28 oz can Pastene Tomato Puree

2 cups fresh spinach

Pastene Grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook until onion is soft and translucent, about 4 minutes. For a little added heat, add hot crushed peppers.

Stir in milk or half and half and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in tomato puree, mix well, and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes.

Add spinach, salt and pepper. Simmer uncovered for 2 minutes. Spinach should barely be wilted.

Serve warm or hot topped with parmesan cheese

