Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

WCTV’s Furry Friday: Meet this week’s most adoptable dogs

Dog kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center are completely full this week
Furry Friday!
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The dog kennels at Tallahassee’s Animal Service Center are completely full right now and the city is now offering dogs for adoption for $30 and cats for $20.

This year adoptions are down and euthanizations are up. So WCTV is featuring adoptable pets on our newscasts each Friday in hopes of helping more pets find homes.

Harvey has been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He's been looking for a fur-ever...
Harvey has been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He's been looking for a fur-ever home for over a year, at around 460 days.(Tallahassee Animal Services)

It’s called Furry Friday.

Here are the four dogs we’re spotlighting this week :

Meet Boots

Furry Friday - Meet Boots

This sweet girl loves squeaky toys, playing fetch, and wagging her tail as she goes nose to nose with her dog friends.

Boots will follow you everywhere you go and she likes curling up nearby in her plush pink doggie bed.

Boots is 6 months old.

Boots is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!
Boots is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!(WCTV)

Meet Harvey

Furry Friday: Meet Harvey

Harvey is a big boisterous boy who loves catching treats, back scratches, squeaky toys and this tough guy even likes to dress up.

Harvey is a fan favorite, but he’s been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He’s been there for more than a year, more than 460 days.

Harvey is 3 years old. He is neutered and housebroken.

Harvey is available to adopt now! Meet him at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!
Harvey is available to adopt now! Meet him at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!(WCTV)

Meet Sassy

Furry Friday: Meet Sassy

Sassy is a beautiful black mouth cur.

She’s a dream on a leash. She loves long walks, sunshine and car rides and likes keeping calm with grown-ups or older children.

Sassy is two years old. She is spayed and housebroken.

Sassy is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!
Sassy is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!(WCTV)

Meet Pringles

Furry Friday: Meet Pringles

This Tennessee tree/brindle hound mix is energetic and affectionate.

She loves head scratches and cuddling, exploring and brisk walks, and will sit and wait patiently for treats.

Pringles is 6 years old. She is spayed and housebroken.

Pringles is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!
Pringles is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today!(WCTV)

People can walk through the kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center on weekends. Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays at the same time. People can also visit by appointment the rest of the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The adoption fee for dogs is $30 and for cats is $20.

Click here to visit the Tallahassee Animal Services Center website to learn more about adopting a pet or visiting their online kennel.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2014 murder of his former...
Charlie Adelson booked into prison to begin serving life sentence
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall breaks down what you need to know.
Storm system to bring rain and gusty winds this weekend
After a slew of setbacks, the White family has been living out of their car just to survive.
Pregnant Tallahassee couple calls car home after slew of hardships puts them out
Both suspects are currently being held in the Lowndes County Jail.
UPDATE: 2 women charged in Valdosta homicide of 73-year-old man
Gina Michelle Collins, 51, is charged with felony theft by deception.
Ex-Archbold Memorial employee accused of stealing $50K of hospital funds

Latest News

Woodville K-8 School’s Daisy Bush has been named the 2023-2024 Leon County Schools’ Teacher of...
Daisy Bush of Woodville K-8 School awarded Leon County Schools’ Teacher of the Year
Indelible Impacts came onto the Good Morning Show to announce its fourth annual Indelible...
Bringing the community together with Holiday on the Hill
Holidays for Heroes is giving away dozens of free Christmas trees to veterans and those...
Holidays for Heroes giving away free Christmas trees to veterans, active military
Making desserts for Thanksgiving for Keiser University.
Keiser University shares two dessert options for Thanksgiving