WCTV’s Furry Friday: Meet this week’s most adoptable dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The dog kennels at Tallahassee’s Animal Service Center are completely full right now and the city is now offering dogs for adoption for $30 and cats for $20.

This year adoptions are down and euthanizations are up. So WCTV is featuring adoptable pets on our newscasts each Friday in hopes of helping more pets find homes.

Harvey has been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He's been looking for a fur-ever home for over a year, at around 460 days. (Tallahassee Animal Services)

It’s called Furry Friday.

Here are the four dogs we’re spotlighting this week :

Meet Boots

Furry Friday - Meet Boots

This sweet girl loves squeaky toys, playing fetch, and wagging her tail as she goes nose to nose with her dog friends.

Boots will follow you everywhere you go and she likes curling up nearby in her plush pink doggie bed.

Boots is 6 months old.

Boots is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today! (WCTV)

Meet Harvey

Furry Friday: Meet Harvey

Harvey is a big boisterous boy who loves catching treats, back scratches, squeaky toys and this tough guy even likes to dress up.

Harvey is a fan favorite, but he’s been at the shelter longer than any other dog. He’s been there for more than a year, more than 460 days.

Harvey is 3 years old. He is neutered and housebroken.

Harvey is available to adopt now! Meet him at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today! (WCTV)

Meet Sassy

Furry Friday: Meet Sassy

Sassy is a beautiful black mouth cur.

She’s a dream on a leash. She loves long walks, sunshine and car rides and likes keeping calm with grown-ups or older children.

Sassy is two years old. She is spayed and housebroken.

Sassy is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today! (WCTV)

Meet Pringles

Furry Friday: Meet Pringles

This Tennessee tree/brindle hound mix is energetic and affectionate.

She loves head scratches and cuddling, exploring and brisk walks, and will sit and wait patiently for treats.

Pringles is 6 years old. She is spayed and housebroken.

Pringles is available to adopt now! Meet her at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center today! (WCTV)

People can walk through the kennels at the Tallahassee Animal Service Center on weekends. Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesdays at the same time. People can also visit by appointment the rest of the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The adoption fee for dogs is $30 and for cats is $20.

Click here to visit the Tallahassee Animal Services Center website to learn more about adopting a pet or visiting their online kennel.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.