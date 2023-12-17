December temperatures in full effect this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia has picked up at least two inches of rain, with some spots seeing up to 5 inches. There has also been several reports of wind gusts over 40mph, resulting in at least a few thousand power outages.

The rain will clear out of our area through the first half of the day today. By Sunday afternoon, most spots will be done with the rain. Cooling and clearing will occur overnight Sunday into Monday morning with overnight lows in the low to mid-40s. Wind chill will make these temperatures feel about 5 degrees cooler.

Sunny skies for Monday with highs near 60 and breezy. Sunny skies continue into Tuesday with morning lows in the mid-30s and afternoon highs in the mid-50s.

A light freeze with areas of frost is expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip to around 30 degrees. There is no real chance for rain through the end of the upcoming work week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

