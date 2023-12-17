Temperatures tumble after the fourth rainy weekend in a row

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a dreary start to our weekend, and despite the cloud cover, we are much drier to end it. Rain totals were highest for the southern Big Bend. Here are some radar-estimated rainfall numbers.

Weekend Rainfall (WCTV)

The rainfall from this weekend has put Tallahassee in the fourth wettest December on record behind 2018, 1964 and 2009.

Rainy December (WCTV)

Rain showers are not expected for the rest of the evening and look for gradual clearing overnight, which will lead to rather chilly numbers in the 40s across the area. No frost tonight.

Tomorrow is looking sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s and breezy northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Monday night lows fall into the 30s, with patchy frost possible.

Day Planner - Monday (WCTV)

Tuesday will be chilly with highs about 10 degrees below normal in the mid-50s. Despite the cold air, sunny skies will be in place with high pressure in place. Tuesday night lows will fall below freezing. Frost and a light freeze is possible for inland spots into Wednesday morning.

Frost/Freeze Potential (WCTV)

Wednesday through Friday, staying dry with partly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

Next weekend will stay mainly dry. Saturday is looking partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the mid-60s. Sunday an area of low pressure will be developing in the middle of the country. This may bring some late showers to the area on Sunday evening. The chance of rain is around 30% right now, we will need to adjust the numbers in the coming days. Sunday’s highs will also be in the upper 60s.

Euro Rain Next Monday (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.