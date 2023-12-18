Suspect arrested in Valdosta hit-and-run

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in the early Monday morning hit-and-run has been identified and arrested.

Valdosta Police Officers went to the 100 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive on Monday at around 12:05 a.m. in response to a man lying unresponsive in the road, the release said.

When officers arrived, they found Denilson Guadalupe Cuc Sampoj, 25, lying in the road and immediately began first aid. EMS then came to the scene and took the victim to South Georgia Medical Center.

Officers found evidence on the scene that showed that Sampoj had been hit by a vehicle.

While searching the area, officers found the suspected vehicle abandoned between two houses.

Officers seized the vehicle and took it to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Tuesday, VPD released an update identifying the suspect as Reyez Gabriel Rivas Sanchez, 22.

Sampoj and Sanchez knew each other and had been in the car together before the incident, according to police.

While in the car, an argument ensued, resulting in a physical altercation. Sampoj exited the vehicle and walked away. Sanchez intentionally drove the vehicle at Sampoj, hitting him and kicking him to the ground.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle Sanchez was driving turning around, traveling in the wrong lane and intentionally running Sampoj over while he was lying on the ground.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, detectives made contact with Sanchez.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Lowndes County Jail. He is facing two counts of felony aggravated assault and two counts of felony aggravated battery, according to officials.

Sampoj is still in critical condition, according to the release.

The investigation is still ongoing and further charges are pending.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the VPD’s Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

