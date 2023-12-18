2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two juveniles were arrested and charged after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday, Dec. 15.

Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to the 600 block of East Hill Avenue at around 4:20 p.m. after a 59-year-old man reported that two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint, according to a release.

The victim told police that he was sitting in his vehicle when two men approached him. One of the men held out a handgun and demanded money from him. The victim reported that the men ran from the vehicle before officers arrived.

A VPD K9 Unit responded to the area and used the K9s to find the two suspects who were hiding in the bushes, according to a release.

One of the suspects was identified as a 15-year-old and the other was a 16-year-old.

When the K9 found the suspects, both offenders ran away again on foot. After a short foot pursuit, officers detained both suspects without any further incident.

“This was great teamwork between our officers and the K9. Their teamwork resulted in these two offenders being apprehended quickly,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

The victim identified both juveniles as the two suspects who attempted to rob him.

Both were arrested for armed robbery. The Department of Juvenile Justice detained them at a Regional Youth Detention Center, according to a release.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

