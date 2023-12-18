Tell Me Something Good
5 people arrested, charged in connection to fraudulent credit card charges

All of the suspects are from out of state
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Officers with the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested 5 people in connection to fraudulent credit card charges.

At around 8:56 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, officers went to the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 1700 block of West Hill Avenue after someone called to report fraudulent credit card charges, according to the release.

When officers arrived at the motel, they were informed that a person had rented four motel rooms with the fraudulent credit card.

They were told that the possible offenders were attempting to leave in two vehicles. Officers stopped the vehicles in the parking lot.

Detectives from VPD’s Property Crimes Unit went to the scene to investigate. Through the investigation, the detectives found over 230 credit cards that did not belong to any of the suspects. There were also over 260 gift cards, which appear to have been purchased by fraudulent means, the release said.

Donte T. Leonard, 25, of New York, Shadane S. Henry, 29, of New York, Avonte Radway, 29, of New York, Raymond Kenworth-Williams, 25, of Connecticut and Fredrick R. Byfield, 44, of Arizona, were arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail.

All five suspects have been charged with possession of stolen property and financial transaction card theft, according to the release.

Detectives are working with numerous other agencies, including the United States Secret Service.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call VPD’s Investigative Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at (229) 293-3091.

