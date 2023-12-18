Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

5-year-old boy dies at migrant shelter

A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.
A 5-year-old died at this migrant shelter in Chicago.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Chicago police are investigating the death of a young boy at a migrant shelter.

Authorities say 5-year-old Jean Carlos Martinez started feeling sick Sunday. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Martinez was living at the city-run shelter.

The shelter is located inside a warehouse and houses about 1,000 migrants.

Police say the child’s death does not appear to be criminal.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the rain comes to an end Sunday afternoon, cooler and drier weather arrives.
December temperatures in full effect this week
FAMU running back and Rickards alum Kelvin Dean Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown in...
Florida A&M outlasts Howard to win first Celebration Bowl in program history
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2014 murder of his former...
Charlie Adelson booked into prison to begin serving life sentence
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
FAMU’s Celebration Bowl berth brings upside over FCS Playoffs
Senior running back Terrell Jennings has become a popular name at Florida A&M this season but...
‘Just playing for her’: FAMU running back tackles grief, adversity to land MVP honors in breakout season

Latest News

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
Police obtained evidence to arrest Sakari Harnden in Las Vegas and Chance Comanche in...
Ex-NBA G League player, his girlfriend accused of killing woman who was discovered in desert
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast