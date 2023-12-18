Capital city spends over $1 million to wrap Tallahassee airport terminal renovations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is designating more than $1 million to the Tallahassee International Airport to support its terminal renovation project.

The recent move by city commissioners intends to provide the project the final push needed to complete construction. The airport aims to wrap up the project by summer.

WCTV’s Savannah Kelley spoke with Tallahassee International Airport Director David Pollard about the funding and project plans.

