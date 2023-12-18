Tell Me Something Good
Scholar Athlete Submissions
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

City of Thomasville to offer free meals, blankets to those in need

City of Thomasville to offer free meals, blankets to those in need.
City of Thomasville to offer free meals, blankets to those in need.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville is giving back to its community this holiday season.

In partnership with the Georgia Pines Community Service Board’s Recovery Program, the City of Thomasville’s Community Outreach team will be providing blankets to those in need during the city’s upcoming Feeding the Community event.

The upcoming event is set to provide free meals on Thursday, December 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Pineland Baptist Church, located at 2031 E. Clay Street, as well as at the Salvation Army, located at 514 North Madison Street.

The free blanket giveaway is a part of Georgia Pines’ 4th annual Operation: “Gotcha Covered.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the rain comes to an end Sunday afternoon, cooler and drier weather arrives.
December temperatures in full effect this week
FAMU running back and Rickards alum Kelvin Dean Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown in...
Florida A&M outlasts Howard to win first Celebration Bowl in program history
Charlie Adelson was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday for the 2014 murder of his former...
Charlie Adelson booked into prison to begin serving life sentence
A FAMU Rattlers football player wears a white helmet on the sidelines of Bragg Memorial Stadium
FAMU’s Celebration Bowl berth brings upside over FCS Playoffs
Senior running back Terrell Jennings has become a popular name at Florida A&M this season but...
‘Just playing for her’: FAMU running back tackles grief, adversity to land MVP honors in breakout season

Latest News

Two juveniles were arrested after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in Valdosta on Friday...
2 teens arrested, charged after armed robbery
The cold night weather sheltering will be offered Monday, Dec. 18, and Tuesday, Dec. 19.
Kearney Center offering overnight cold weather sheltering
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)
Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators
The incident took place Sunday afternoon.
Officer-involved shooting in Liberty County leaves one suspect dead