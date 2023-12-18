City of Thomasville to offer free meals, blankets to those in need.

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The City of Thomasville is giving back to its community this holiday season.

In partnership with the Georgia Pines Community Service Board’s Recovery Program, the City of Thomasville’s Community Outreach team will be providing blankets to those in need during the city’s upcoming Feeding the Community event.

The upcoming event is set to provide free meals on Thursday, December 21, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Pineland Baptist Church, located at 2031 E. Clay Street, as well as at the Salvation Army, located at 514 North Madison Street.

The free blanket giveaway is a part of Georgia Pines’ 4th annual Operation: “Gotcha Covered.”

