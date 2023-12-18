Florida GOP plans to vote in new chair after Ziegler refuses to step down

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - The Republican Party of Florida will likely have a new leader ahead of the 2024 election. The party is giving Chair Christian Ziegler until January 8 to step down or face potentially being removed amid a criminal investigation.

Zielger still had his title as of Monday. However, the party’s executive board unanimously stripped Ziegler of his powers in a special meeting over the weekend.

Vice Chair Evan Power said if Ziegler doesn’t step down by January 8, the party will vote to remove and replace him.

“We can have a strong leader that can move the party forward. It will be a blip. Florida is a great place to win. We are going to continue to win races. We just need to get this behind us and move forward,” Power said.

Ziegler is accused of raping a woman in Sarasota back in October.

No charges have been filed. Ziegler has denied the accusations, saying the encounter was consensual, causing a problem for party leaders.

“The thing about a party chair is most people don’t know who their party chair is. That’s because they’re winning races and they are not making themselves the face of the organization. For the last couple of weeks, all we’ve seen is Christian Ziegler’s face,” Power said.

In the special meeting over the weekend, the party chair refused to step down. It was a move state Representative Michelle Salzman, (R) Escambia County, called embarrassing.

“The party has lost faith in you. You need to step down, but he just refuses. And that’s embarrassing,” Salzman said.

Salzman said the sooner Ziegler resigns, the sooner the party can focus on the 2024 election.

“We’re not trying to hold him to any standard outside of what we would hold ourselves to,” Salzman said.

The person whom party leaders vote for will become the chair during the January 8 meeting, and will finish Ziegler’s term.

