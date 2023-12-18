Former Rickards Raider earns Offensive MVP for Tallahassee, Florida A&M during Celebration Bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - You couldn’t have asked for a bigger day from former Rickards Raider Kelvin Dean during Saturday’s Celebration Bowl. Dean scored two touchdowns in Florida A&M’s 30 to 26 win over Howard, a win that made him a Black College Football National Champion, earned him Offensive Most Valuable Player honors, and put the country on notice. Big Bend talent isn’t to be taken lightly.

“It means the world,” said Dean after Saturday’s Celebration Bowl victory. “My parents have put so much work in to get me to this position, all the folks that supported my in Tallahassee all the way, I just want to give a big shout-out to them, and it feels amazing.”

On a team full of local talent, it’s fitting that a local guy got to bring Celebration Bowl Offensive MVP honors back to Tallahassee.

“Once he got the trophy he posted it, and I was like, wow.”

Quintin Lewis coached Dean for his senior year at Rickards High School, a season where the running back scored 12 touchdowns, averaging nearly ten yards a carry.

“A lot of people don’t think Tallahassee football, Big Bend football isn’t worthy of being recruited at times, or our guys don’t go big enough or make big enough plays,” said Lewis.

Fortunately, that’s never been the case at Florida A&M. Originally signed with Florida Atlantic, Dean decided to come home last December, joining nearly two dozen other former Big Bend and south Georgia talent on the Rattlers roster.

“He committed a year ago on that day,” remembered Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons. “He committed December 16th to FAMU of the prior year.”

“He told me when I was committing here, listen, you’re coming here to win a championship,” added Dean. “All the goals and stuff he’s told me came to fruition.”

“To see him have that type of success, to see him hold the chain up in front of his family and everyone, it’s an amazing feeling,” said Simmons.

An example to those looking to follow in his footsteps.

“Having a Rickards kid do it is amazing because Florida A&M is a big part of the Black community in Tallahassee, just seeing that guy come from Rickards High School, it shows that hey, this area has athletes than can make plays, that go to school and do things the right way also,” said Lewis.

“I think it shows these local guys that you don’t have to necessarily go to a Power 5 school to have success, you can come over to FAMU and have that same type of impact and win championships as well,” added Simmons.

And maybe, win an MVP trophy for your hometown team.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.