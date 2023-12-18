Gov. Kemp announces $1K bonus for state employees, educators

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced a $1,000 bonus for state employees – including K-12 teachers and school staff members – to keep them working in Georgia, along with extra funding to improve school safety.

Standing on the Capitol steps, the governor announced the “state employee retention pay supplement” of $1,000 for each of the roughly 112,000 state employees and 196,000 K-12 educators and school support staff.

The one-time bonus is for “eligible, full-time, permanent state employees,” Kemp said.

State employees are scheduled to get the bonuses in their last paychecks in December 2023.

“Given how hard these men and women have worked to serve Georgians during the pandemic, to help keep our communities safe, and to make the state government more streamlined and efficient, this seems wholly appropriate to me,” Kemp said.

Kemp said the bonuses will help the state keep employees who have “valuable skills and knowledge.” The bonuses are estimated to cost $330 million, which the governor said will be added to his proposed 2024 budget.

Kemp also announced plans for over $100 million in “ongoing annual funding” for school safety, with $45,000 going to every public school in Georgia “to use on personnel or for infrastructure improvements that strengthen campus security” starting next year.

Kemp said the funding would be added to the state’s base budget every year, “so schools can plan accordingly, knowing this money is headed their way for this express purpose.”

The money for the bonuses and school safety measures is possible because of “the hard, but right” budgetary decisions the state made “both during and after the pandemic,” Kemp said.

“These two actions we’re announcing are direct investments in our state’s human capital and our classrooms,” Kemp said. “They are demonstrations of where our priorities are.”

Earlier this month, Kemp announced a proposal to speed up a planned cut to the state individual income tax rate. He called the proposal an “acceleration” of the “largest income tax cut in state history,” and said it would save Georgia taxpayers around $1.1 billion next year.

