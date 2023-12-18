Tell Me Something Good
Missing: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office seek public’s help locating Cathy Terry

61-year-old Cathy Terry of Liberty County has been missing since November.
61-year-old Cathy Terry of Liberty County has been missing since November.(liberty county sheriff's office)
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County woman is missing and Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help with finding her.

Cathy Rena Terry, 61, was reported missing November 29.

Terry is a white woman with dark, grey hair. She’s 5′6 and approximately 120 pounds, per the sheriff’s office.

A $7,000 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information regarding Terry’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 850-643-2235.

