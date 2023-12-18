Tallahassee synagogues, institutions on alert amid slew of bomb threats nationwide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A barrage of hoax bomb threats sweeping across the U.S. have put synagogues and other centers on alert, including two in Tallahassee.

Temple Israel confirmed to WCTV it received an emailed threat around 11:20 a.m. Monday, just days after the FBI issued a public service announcement about threats of violence.

Temple Israel’s leaders told WCTV they contacted the Tallahassee Police Department about the threat and evacuated their building. Officers and bomb squad technicians responded to the scene.

Alicia Smith, who chairs Temple Israel’s security committee, told WCTV that staff followed protocol and are grateful for their partnership with local police. She called the threat “unfortunate.”

Just a few miles from Temple Israel, Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU was made aware of the possibility of threats, though leaders there said they had not received a direct threat.

They confirmed they’ve worked with TPD, the FLorida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol to take extra safety precautions. There was also an increased police presence at Chabad on Friday and Saturday.

Monday afternoon the FBI’s Jacksonville office responded to inquiries from WCTV about the threats and their impact across Florida. While officials did not provide specific details, the office sent an updated statement from FBI headquarters about the situation across the U.S.:

“The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a synagogue is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

WCTV is working to confirm more information about how institutions across the Big Bend and Florida were impacted.

