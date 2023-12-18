Tell Me Something Good
Tallahassee synagogues, institutions on alert amid slew of bomb threats nationwide

One Tallahassee temple told WCTV it received a threat via email
Two synagogues in Tallahassee told WCTV Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, they received threats of violence.
Two synagogues in Tallahassee told WCTV Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, they received threats of violence.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A barrage of hoax bomb threats sweeping across the U.S. have put synagogues and other centers on alert, including two in Tallahassee.

Temple Israel confirmed to WCTV it received an emailed threat around 11:20 a.m. Monday, just days after the FBI issued a public service announcement about threats of violence.

Temple Israel’s leaders told WCTV they contacted the Tallahassee Police Department about the threat and evacuated their building. Officers and bomb squad technicians responded to the scene.

Alicia Smith, who chairs Temple Israel’s security committee, told WCTV that staff followed protocol and are grateful for their partnership with local police. She called the threat “unfortunate.”

Just a few miles from Temple Israel, Chabad of Tallahassee and FSU was made aware of the possibility of threats, though leaders there said they had not received a direct threat.

They confirmed they’ve worked with TPD, the FLorida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol to take extra safety precautions. There was also an increased police presence at Chabad on Friday and Saturday.

Monday afternoon the FBI’s Jacksonville office responded to inquiries from WCTV about the threats and their impact across Florida. While officials did not provide specific details, the office sent an updated statement from FBI headquarters about the situation across the U.S.:

WCTV is working to confirm more information about how institutions across the Big Bend and Florida were impacted.

