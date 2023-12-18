Officer-involved shooting in Liberty County leaves one suspect dead

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Liberty County, according to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., two deputies approached an armed man who was walking near NE Todd-Pullam Road in Hosford.

Due to the white-male suspect having an active arrest warrant, the deputies asked him to drop his gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect then raised his gun at the deputies, the sheriff’s office says, but was shot by the deputies as a result and died at the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies did provide aid to the suspect before his passing.

Per the sheriff’s office policy, the deputies will be placed on leave.

“We understand this is a traumatic event for our community, our deputies involved, and also for family members of the deceased man. We ask for patience while this shooting is investigated,” said the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

