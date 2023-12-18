Tell Me Something Good
One dead after vehicle collides with tree in Wakulla County

The crash took place early Monday morning.
By Jamiya Coleman
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee man passed away early Monday morning after his vehicle collided with a tree in Wakulla County.

The 57-year-old man was traveling east on Sand Lake Road, south of US Highway 98, around 7:10 a.m. when he approached a right-hand curve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. For unknown reasons, FHP say the man’s truck failed to navigate the right-hand curve and continued east.

As a result, the front of the man’s vehicle collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead on scene by Wakulla County EMS.

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Department assisted FHP with the incident.

