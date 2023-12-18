Tallahassee man found guilty in 2022 shooting incident at McDonald’s

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One Tallahassee man was found guilty of attempted manslaughter in connection to a shooting incident that took place inside of a McDonald’s back in June 2022.

Dominick Mcbride was found guilty last week of attempted manslaughter by act with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm after a two-day trial.

During the afternoon hours of June 11, McBride and a group of friends arrived at McDonald’s, located at South Monroe Street and Orange Avenue, according to State Attorney Jack Campbell’s Office.

Once Mcbride and his friends entered McDonald’s, one of Mcbride’s friends “approached the unsuspecting victim and punched him,” the state attorney office’s release says. A fight then took place between Mcbride’s friends and the victim’s friends, which the State Attorney says led to gunfire between the two groups inside of the McDonald’s.

The victim was able to get away from the fight after running out of one of the business’ side doors, but was then shot at six times by Mcbride while running away down South Monroe Street.

Mcbride, along with one other shooter, Oronde Dixon Jr., was arrested following the incident. Dixon Jr. was charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

