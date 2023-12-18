Tomorrow’s high temperature will rival coldest of the calendar year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A bright start to your workweek as high pressure builds into the area. The clear skies will continue overnight, leading to chilly lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible tonight, a better chance for widespread frost and freeze tomorrow night.

Tuesday is looking bright with more sunshine and one of the coldest high temperatures seen in 2023. The high of 55 would be the second coldest high temperature this calendar year.

Frost is likely tomorrow night and even a light freeze across inland Big Bend and South Georgia as lows drop near or below freezing. This will be the best chance this week for frost or freeze conditions.

Wednesday will feature some more sun, but there will be some high and mid-level clouds filtering the sunshine a bit. Still an overall nice day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we climb back into the 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Not expecting any rain.

Christmas Eve is trending cloudy right now with late showers possible. It looks more likely that rain will fall overnight as Santa approaches the Big Bend and south Georgia.

The rain is likely to linger into your Christmas Day. As far as how much and the duration of rain, it is too early to get specific. Keep checking back with the WCTV First Alert Weather Team for updates.

We will keep the rain chances around through Wednesday until a cold front slides through the area. Highs in the mid to upper-60s.

