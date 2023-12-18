What’s Brewing - Countdown Downtown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Here’s what’s brewing!

Tallahassee’s Bicentennial at Countdown Downtown is set to kick off next week!

The free, public event will feature two firework shows, two local band performances, such as The Brown Goose and Lili Forbes, food trucks, photo booths, small businesses and more.

The event will take place December 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Cascades Park.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets, drinks, food and chairs.

