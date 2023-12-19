Tell Me Something Good
2 good Samaritans, including doctor, killed after helping stuck driver on Interstate highway

Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that...
Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that had gone into a ditch when he was struck and killed.(Physicians East)
By WITN Web Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) – Two good Samaritans were killed in North Carolina Sunday while trying to help someone who crashed on Interstate 87.

WRAL reported Sunday that Dr. Roger McMurray, 45, of Greenville, and Gregory Harman, 53, of Raleigh, had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that had gone into a ditch.

Officials said that Erik Rivas, 46, lost control of his vehicle and hit McMurray and Harman.

Rivas is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and exceeding a safe speed, according to WRAL.

Physicians East confirmed the death of McMurray on its website Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Dr. Roger J. McMurray. He passed away on December 17, 2023. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this challenging period,” the website said.

According to his bio, McMurray was a family medicine physician and received his medical degree from the Brody School of Medicine at ECU.

McMurray was also a veteran, having served four years as a doctor in the U.S. Air Force before joining Physicians East in 2015.

Physicians East said that its office will be contacting McMurray’s patients in the coming weeks to help assist in rescheduling their appointments.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Roger McMurray, who was a graduate of the Brody School of Medicine and a family medicine physician on the active medical staff at ECU Health Medical Center. Dr. McMurray was a valued member of the medical community, and ECU Health extends its deepest sympathies to Dr. McMurray’s loved ones, Physicians East and all those impacted by this tragic event,” ECU Health said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

